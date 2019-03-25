More than five million people have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled – but how many of them are from Doncaster?

The number of people who have signed calling for Article 50 to be revoked and for Britain to stay in the EU has been broken down by parliamentary constituency – with nearly 9,000 people across Doncaster calling for Brexit to be axed.

This is how many people in Doncaster have signed petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled

READ MORE: Remainers are to blame, give us No Deal NOW, say voters in Doncaster Brexit poll

According to the livefrombrexit.com website, the town’s biggest number of signatures on the petition – which now stands at 5.4 million – comes from the Doncaster Central constituency where 3,472 had signed by noon today.

READ MORE: Call to blockade roads, airports, newspaper offices and railway stations as Brexit anger grows

That’s 4.8% of the electorate, or 3.2 of the population – placing it 570th in a ‘league table’ of the biggest signers of the petition out of 650 UK constituencies.

Don Valley was next – with 3,041 signatures, followed by Doncaster North with 2,423 people adding their names.

In total, 8,936 people from Doncaster have signed the Article 50 petition. However, all three Doncaster constituencies are towards the bottom of the table, reflecting the 69% of people in the town who voted to leave at the 2016 referendum.

READ MORE: Pro Brexit go slow stopped by Doncaster police just ten minutes in

Here’s the breakdown of Doncaster constituency figures (position denotes placing out of 650 constituencies for highest number of signatures)

573 Doncaster Central 3,472

599 Don Valley 3,041

630 Doncaster North 2,423

Here’s the breakdown of other South Yorkshire constituencies

51 Sheffield Central 14,610 signatures

60 Sheffield Hallam 14,118

313 Sheffield Heeley 6,876

451 Penistone and Stocksbridge 4,930

534 Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough 4,044

570 Rother Valley 3,508

596 Sheffield South East 3,061

616 Barnsley Central 2,802

622 Wentworth and Dearne 2,543

638 Barnsley East 2,208

639 Rotherham 2,153