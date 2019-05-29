Doncaster home hunters will soon be able to marvel at a brand-new show home – complete with hero themed bedroom – poised to open its doors next month.

Linden Homes East Yorkshire officially unveils the family friendly Mylne at its Harpers Heath development in Hatfield during the weekend of 8/9 June and hopes it will have the pulling power of attracting numerous visitors through the door.

The show home

Not only is the Mylne an attractive design for mum and dad, but offers the perfect living space for their very own little superheroes!

A detached four-bedroom home with spacious open plan kitchen / dining room, there is also the chance to bring the outdoors in with French doors leading to the garden from the separate living room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is served by an ensuite while the other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Harpers Heath, Linden Homes East Yorkshire’s newest development, will be made up of 211 traditionally inspired two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Marvel at the hero themed bedroom

A handful of the new properties have been reserved from plan, with the first due for completion this summer.

Harpers Health is designed to appeal to everyone from first time buyers, young professionals as well as growing families. And by beating the rush and reserving a new home from plan, savvy customers can reap numerous benefits including:

Selecting a plot with a sought-after south facing garden

The kitchen

Contemporary kitchens and bathrooms

Choosing preferred taste tiles, units and worktops in some cases

Having a blank canvas from which to plan a new home

Lower utility bills and reduced maintenance bills that new homes can offer

New materials used in the construction process also mean that new homes are more energy efficient than their older counterparts.

10-year protection with Premier Guarantee.

For more details about the development, contact Linden Homes on 01757 681860.

Hatfield itself boasts a range of on the doorstep facilities; including abundance of restaurants and cafes, its own library and post office.

Ideally positioned just an eight-mile drive from Hatfield is Doncaster, with its bustling nightlife, excellent choice of entertainment, eating out and shopping opportunities – as well as the famous Doncaster Racecourse.

Nearby, Doncaster Market has hundreds of indoor and outdoor stands and stalls, including the Corn Exchange, a grand Victorian shopping centre and Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery.

For those looking to travel a little further afield, you’ll find Scunthorpe around half an hour away to the East and Sheffield and hour to the West via the M18.