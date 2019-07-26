These are the two places in Doncaster where you can get THE BEST fish and chips
The Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops, the fish and chip industry equivalent of the Michelin Star Guide, has once again been published by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF).
Fish and chips are still celebrated as the UK’s favourite meal which see roughly around 382 million meals from fish and chip shops eaten every year within Britain. Fish and chip lovers can enjoy quality
fish and chips stretching from Shetland in Scotland to the Isle of Wight off the South Coast of England and many places in between.
NFFF President, Andrew Crook said “Next year fish and chips will be celebrating 160 years of being the UK national dish. Fish and chips remain a firm favourite with consumers, be it an easy meal on a
Friday to a treat at the seaside, fish and chips are promoted by many independent operators who are continuously improving standards within the industry.”
All shops listed in the Guide are participants in the NFFF Quality Award scheme.
Battering the opposition was Doncaster's own Auckley Friery and Robert’s Golden Cod.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
This scheme identifies fish and chip outlets that have undergone a thorough assessment of the premises and equipment, the working practices, hygiene standards and management controls, together with the quality and taste of the fish and chips.
This scheme sets the benchmark for quality within the industry. It will signal to the consumer that they can buy with confidence where the logo is displayed, and it will encourage more outlets to raise
their standards.
The Quality Award scheme is organised and run by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops. The scheme as a way of raising
standards within the industry together with raising the profile of those who produce a great end product.