These are just some of the Doncaster businesses that have closed down in the last year or so
Places change and businesses come and go - and there are plenty of well known shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes which have closed in Doncaster in the last 18 months or so.
Here are just some of the town's familiar firms which have closed, changed hands or re-opened under new guises across the course of 2018-19.
1. Mothercare
The mother and baby chain announced a raft of UK store closures - and the Doncaster branch on York Road was one of them.
jpimedia
2. Cask Corner
The popular Cleveland Street pub has since re-opened under the name Rum and Rock.
jpimedia
3. Grainger Games
The nationwide game chain closed all its stores after going into administration, the Frenchgate Centre branch among them.
jpimedia
4. Shake 'N' Burger
The short-lived Shake 'N' Burger replaced the equally short-lived Ed's Easy Diner and is now a Taco Bell.
jpimedia
View more