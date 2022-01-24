Click through this article for walk recommendations from our readers.
Undefined: readMore
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. Quarry Park
Debra Rooke, said: "Quarry Park is looking particularly stunning at the moment with all the daffs out. Bluebells will be in the woods soon too. Also Potteric Carr is an excellent walk and the walk from Sprotbrough Flash to Conisbrough Viaduct ( which is longer and taller than the famous Ribblehead viaduct!) Or even further to the castle!"
Photo: Debra Rooke
2. Bawtry Forest
Sophie Kitching suggested Bawtry Forest.
Photo: Sophie Kitching
3. Campsall Country Park
Brenda McLaughlin said: "Campsall Country Park."
Photo: Marie Caley
4. Conisbrough Castle grounds
Dean Buckley, said: "Conisbrough Castle - around there beautiful view on walk round it is."
Photo: JPI Media