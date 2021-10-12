Click through this article to see animals who are up for adoption here in Doncaster.
Visit the RSPCA website here for more information on adoption.
1. Ronnie
Sweet little Ronnie is looking for his retirement home. Being an older dog he enjoys gentle short walks, followed by naps on the sofa. He is an inquisitive little fellow, and likes to see what’s happening around and about his kennel.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Alfie
Little Alfie might be into his retirement years, but he still has the energy of a pup. He loves fuss and attention, and either sits on your lap or demands tummy rubs. Alfie also enjoys a good walk.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Pumpkin
This is our sweet little treat, Pumpkin. He is an affectionate and adventurous boy, who came into our care after being found alone in the spooky woods.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Sophia
Sophia is a very friendly girl who will let you stroke her all day. Sophia came into ourselves with her kittens and spent a few weeks in the care of one of our fantastic fosterers. Her kittens have now been weaned and she is looking to find her forever home were she can get all the attention she wants.
Photo: RSPCA