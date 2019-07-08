These 14 common household items could kill your cat

Welcoming a cat into your home is sure to bring hours of playtime and fun, but there are many things to consider to ensure they stay healthy and safe.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:27
These common household items should be kept out of reach from your furry friend

Cats are curious creatures and while they may enjoy exploring their home, some of your belongings could cause them serious harm. Here are 14 common household items you should keep out of reach from your furry friend, to avoid an emergency trip to the vets.

Allowing your cat to consume alcohol can be extremely dangerous, as it is absorbed into the body very quickly. Even small amounts can damage the liver and brain, while more than that can lead to intoxication, coma and death.
Much like dogs, chocolate is a toxic substance for cats as it contains theobromine. Consumption of this can cause tremors, irregular heart rate, seizures and death, with baking chocolate being the worst culprit, followed by dark.
Feeding your cat raw fish is unsafe as the bacteria it carries can cause poisoning. It can also destroy the vitamin thiamine, which is essential to cats, causing neurological problems, leading to appetite loss, seizures and death.
Small doses of caffeine can cause your cat to suffer rapid breathing, tremors and heart palpitations, while large amounts can be fatal. Keep items such as coffee, tea and cold medicines out of reach, which all contain caffeine.
There are hundreds of common house plants that can be lethal to cats, which if consumed can cause be toxic. Ivy, aloe, amaryllis, peony, lily and begonia are just a few which are poisonous. The ASPCA has a complete list.
These trendy lamps are very tempting and addictive for cats to lick, but vets have warned that it can lead to sodium poisoning, causing your kitty pain, vomiting, seizures and even death.
Sulfoxides and disulphides contained in onions and garlic can be poisonous to cats as it breaks down their red blood cells, which can then lead to anaemia, lethargy, weight loss and gastrointestinal problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Products like insecticides and rodenticides can pose a threat to cats if consumed, causing internal bleeding, seizures and kidney failures. If you have any of these items in your house, be sure to keep them well out of reach.
They may keep your home smelling lovely and fresh, but some can be poisonous to cats. The chemicals can cause breathing problems, with long-term effects including liver or kidney damage, cancer and nervous system problems.
Fluorine in toothpaste can be very harmful to cats and if ingested, can cause nervous disorders, heartburn, vomiting, internal damage and, in some cases, death. It is important to make sure you cat does not have access to it.
If a cat consumes yeast dough it will rise inside its stomach, causing pains which could result in rupture of the stomach or intestines. While the yeast is fermenting, it also releases alcohol making it doubly dangerous to cats.
Antifreeze contains Ethylene Glycol, which can be enticing to cats thanks to its sweet smell. But if even a small teaspoon is ingested it can be fatal, resulting in kidney failure, vomiting, dehydration and loss of appetite.
While cats enjoy fish and poultry, be sure that the food they are given does not contain any bones. Bones can splinter and cause a choking hazard to your cat, or it could puncture their digestive tract.
Cats may love to play with ribbons and yarn, but if swallowed it could cause damage to their intestinal tract and pose a choking hazard.