There will be no Christmas light switch on event in Doncaster this year the council has announced

Doncaster Council have announced that there will not be a Christmas light switch event this year.
With no official government restrictions this winter many assumed the annual festive event would return.
But Doncaster Council announced on Twitter today (November 16) that the light switch on is not making a come back in 2021.
The council said: “We've had a few people asking if there'll be a Christmas Lights Switch On Event this year.
“We've not done a one off event for a few years now, preferring to deliver daytime events full of family fun but that also support local businesses and market traders during opening hours.
“Our festivities begin with a weekend packed full of entertainment from November 26 including a vintage fairground in the Market Square and a Christmas trail with giveaways.
“Of course there will also be lots of lovely Christmas Lights as usual to get you in a festive mood.”