There will be a march in Doncaster this weekend to bring attention to issues that midwives face

The March With Midwives will take place on Sunday, November 21.

The march will start outside of the Women’s Hospital at DRI on Thorne Road at 2pm.

A spokesperson for March With Midwives said: “This is a national grassroots movement that has inspired vigils across the country.

“We need to raise awareness because 96 per cent of midwives suffer from mental health problems.

“For every 30 midwives trained 29 of those leave the profession or don’t even make it out of training.

“A third of midwives have PTSD and 75 per cent report skipping meals due to their job.”

The March With Midwives wants to draw attention to these statistics and hope that the marches on Sunday will get the government’s attention.

They want more money to go into retaining and training midwives to help ease the pressure in the current workforce.

“We will be marching into town from Thorne Road and looping back,” the spokesperson said.

“We want to be clear that this is not a strike or a reflection of our current management.

“It will not affect the running of the hospital in any way.

“No midwives who were scheduled to work this Sunday are taking part.”

The march is open for anyone to join who wants to support the midwives' cause.

“We hope that families we’ve helped in the past might want to support us,” the spokesperson said.

“Or anyone who sees the need for our voices to be heard.”

The movement can be found on social media with the hashtag #marchwithmidwives