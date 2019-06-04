Ever wondered what the UK would look like if we replaced place names with the most searched person from that place on Wikipedia?

Probably not, but if you have, what you have been waiting for has finally arrived.

The map shows South Yorkshire's most famous faces such as Sean Bean and Brian Blessed.

The Pudding has come up with its People Map of the UK, where city names are replaced by their most Wikipedia’ed resident – featuring people born in, lived in, or connected to a place.

And now the results are in, we can tell you exactly what South Yorkshire looks like – with a few surprises in store.

Hollywood movie star and Game Of Thrones favourite Sean Bean is Sheffield's most famous Wikipedia entry, according to the map, while One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson rules the roost for Doncaster.

The People Map of the UK showing South Yorkshire. (Photo: The Pudding).

Over in Barnsley, England footballer John Stones is number one while comedy legends The Chuckle Brothers top the searches for Rotherham.

But the map is broken down even further – with the county’s villages and suburbs featuring too.

Booming actor Brian Blessed is top of the table in Mexborough, while chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson represents his home town of Cudworth.

The ‘Bard of Barnsley’ poet Ian McMillan is top search for Darfield, while England football legend Kevin Keegan is the most searched in Armthorpe, the pit village in Doncaster he was born in.

Cricketer ‘Fiery’ Fred Trueman is Maltby’s most famous son, Hi-de-Hi! star Paul Shane was number one in Thrybergh and Conservative politician William Hague was in the lead for Wath upon Dearne.

You can explore the full map HERE