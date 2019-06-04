There are over 300 houses on the market at less than £100,000 in Doncaster

It is still possible to buy a family home, with three bedrooms or more, in or close to a major UK town or city, for less than £100,000, according to research by online estate agents Housesimple.

Analysis of the residential property market reveals that 17 major towns and cities currently have more than 200 family houses for sale at £100,000 or less, a figure that is approximately three times the average UK salary.

There are over 300 houses under 100,000 in Doncaster

There are over 300 houses under 100,000 in Doncaster

Liverpool has 628 houses for sale, with three bedrooms or more, listed at £100,000 or under. All these properties are within a five-mile radius of the city centre.

There are 449 family homes in and around Rotherham for sale for £100,000 or less, and 337 in Doncaster.

READ MORE: This is how you can win free takeaway FOR LIFE with Deliveroo in Doncaster

The top 10 best value towns and cities for families are located in three regions; the north west, north east and Yorkshire.

Not surprisingly, there isn’t a single town or city in the south of England that features in the Top 40 best value locations for families. Exeter offers best value in the south, but there are still just 23 homes on the market at £100,000 or below, within five miles of the city centre.

There are 18 towns and cities that currently have no family houses for sale for £100,000 or less, within a five mile radius of the centre; of these, 17 are in the south (including London, Bath, Brighton, Bristol and Cambridge) and the other is Aberdeen in Scotland.

The following table shows UK towns and cities offering best value housing for families, based on the number of properties currently for sale at  £100,000 or less:

Town/City                        Region                  Number of family houses for sale at £100,000 or less

Liverpool                         North West            628

Rotherham                      South Yorkshire     449

Newcastle upon Tyne      North East             393

Gateshead                       North East             379

Hartlepool                        North East             379

Birkenhead                      North West            359

Doncaster                        South Yorkshire     337

Middlesbrough                 North East             308

Leeds                               West Yorkshire      298

Bradford                           West Yorkshire      289

St Helen’s                         Merseyside           287

Barnsley                           South Yorkshire     262

Durham                            North East             262

Blackpool                         North West            247

Wigan                               North West            240

Sheffield                           South Yorkshire     222

Bolton                               North West            212

Hull                                   East Yorkshire       190

Chesterfield                      Derbyshire            159

Nottingham                       East Midlands       122

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Housesimple, comments: “Even with the challenges and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, we are seeing healthy levels of interest from buyers in northern regions, keen to take advantage of attractively priced properties, affordable mortgage rates and stable local economies.

“Buying the family home is the biggest purchase most of us will ever make. The struggles families have faced buying a house in the south have been well documented. Compared to the south, there is substantial value to be found in property markets in regions such as the north west and Yorkshire.

“Although £100,000 is at the lower end of the market, there are also plenty of substantial family houses at prices around £300,000 to £400,000, that would probably be £1m plus in and around London, and unaffordable to the majority of families there.”