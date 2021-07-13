Theatre company launch pop up shop in Doncaster which will provide arts activities to the community

The Buglight Theatre is taking over an empty shop as part of a pilot project named Create Space.

Over a six week period they will host a selection of theatre and arts activities in the shop.

Keeley Lane, artistic director from Buglight, said: “It’s going to be an injection of fun and colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buglight Theatre Company.

“We’re going to have puppet making, writing workshops, heritage projects and much more.”

Keeley is passionate about the pop up shop being accessible to all Doncaster people and is leaving its purpose up for interpretation.

Her hope is that they will be able to engage people who would not normally interact with arts by knocking down barriers.

“We want Doncaster people to tell us what activities they would like to see in the shop,” Keeley said.

“We want to shop to serve members of the community and involve things that they are interested in.

“Everyone can be an artist and can engage with art.”

Keeley who is from Cantley believes she will be able to get more Doncaster people involved with theatre and arts through this pilot project.

The shop will be located in unit 77 inside The Frenchgate and will open on August 2 for five weeks.

It is being funded by the Arts Council England and Doncaster Creates.

Keeley and the Buglight team would love to hear Doncaster people’s ideas for activities you can contact them by emailing [email protected]