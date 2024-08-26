Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The votes are in - Yorkshire Wildlife Park's new cheetah cubs have been named.

Earlier this month the Branton park put out a plea for members of the public to help name their two newest arrivals with everyone asked to vote from a number of suggestions.

You can now say hello to Kendi, which means the loved one in Afrikaans, and Tafari, which means he who inspires.

For details on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and how to visit go to https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/