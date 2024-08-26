The votes are in - Yorkshire Wildlife Park's new cheetah cubs have been named

Published 26th Aug 2024
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
Earlier this month the Branton park put out a plea for members of the public to help name their two newest arrivals with everyone asked to vote from a number of suggestions.

You can now say hello to Kendi, which means the loved one in Afrikaans, and Tafari, which means he who inspires.

For details on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and how to visit go to https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/

