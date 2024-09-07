The ten most asked questions about sex in 2024 - and all the answers

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Sep 2024

A recent study identified the ten most frequently searched questions about sex on Google led by “why do people have sex?” and “is sex good for you?”

The study conducted by Emisil.com analysed the search volume for various terms and queries related to sex to determine the most searched-for questions about sex from across the world.

The analysis examined the average monthly search numbers for different sex-related questions over the past year.

Here are the top ten questions – and the answers

“Why do people have sex?” - 270 million global searches

The analysis revealed that the most Googled question related to sex is, “Why do people have sex?” receiving an average of 270 million searches worldwide. People have sex for various reasons, including pleasure, intimacy, procreation, and emotional connection.

“Is sex good for you?” - 265 million global searches

Sex can have various physical and emotional benefits when carried out in a safe and consensual manner. It can reduce stress, enhance mood, and strengthen relationships.

"Does sex hurt" - 153 million global searches

Sex should not hurt. If it does, it's important to communicate with your partner, address any concerns, and consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying issues.

“Are sex toys safe?” - 102 million global searches

Sex toys are safe when used properly and cleaned regularly. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and ensure they are made of body-safe materials.

“How much sex is normal?” - 69 million global searches

What's considered normal varies among individuals and couples. A healthy sex life should be satisfying and consensual for both partners, and the frequency can differ greatly based on personal preferences and circumstances.

“Does penis size matter?” - 31 million global searches

While penis size is a common concern, it matters less than factors like communication, emotional connection, and sexual compatibility in fulfilling sexual relationships.

“How can I have good sex?” - 29 million global searches

Good sex often involves open communication with your partner, understanding each other's desires, practicing consent, and exploring each other's needs and preferences.

“Should you still use protection with oral sex?” - 28 million global searches

Yes, it's recommended to use protection (such as condoms or dental dams) during oral sex to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

“Can you get pregnant from pre-cum?” - 27 million global searches

While the risk is lower compared to ejaculation, pregnancy can still occur from pre-ejaculation ("pre-cum") if it contains sperm. Using contraception is advisable if you want to prevent pregnancy.

“Can people live without sex?” - 10 million global searches

Yes, people can live without sex. Sexual abstinence is a personal choice and can vary among individuals. Some people may choose celibacy for religious, personal, or health reasons, and it's entirely possible to lead fulfilling lives without engaging in sexual activity.

Commenting on this study, experts at Emisil.com say: “These questions reveal a significant gap in general knowledge about sexual health and practices.

They highlight the importance of accessible, comprehensive sexual education that addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of sexual well-being. This education can lead to healthier attitudes toward sex, better sexual health outcomes, and more fulfilling relationships.”

