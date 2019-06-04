Gathered behind a metal barrier, they gaze looking for their favourite stars.

The reflective jacket-clad security men chat with them, and many know each other from previous visits to this familiar looking terraced street in Balby, Doncaster.

Film crews were shooting Still Open All Hours at Lister Avenue, Doncaster, on June 3, 2019. Pictured are Peter Broomhead, 22, and Terrie Kerrison, 24, with baby son Kayden, 10 months.

These are the dedicated Still Open All Hours fans who make the trek to Lister Avenue, some every year, to watch their heroes in action, filming the famous sitcom.

Some have travelled miles to watch. Others have walked a short distance.

Jim Fitzpatrick, aged 58, from Conisbrough, said he comes to watch the action at Lister Avenue most years.

He said: “It fascinates me how long it takes to do just a few seconds of the show. I’ve also seen them on location elsewhere.

Film crews shooting Still Open All Hours at Lister Avenue, Doncaster, on June 3, 2019. Pictured are Helen Thompson, aged 55, Kerry Waud, 28, Hannah Waud, 26, and Stacey Dove, 28, all of Altofts, Wakefield.

“I’m a big fan – it’s not the same as the old Open All Hours, but you can’t remake the original.

“We are quite a community down here. We get to know each other because we see each other every year, and I’ve seen most days that they film.

“I’ve met most of the cast. I met Sir David Jason at Bawtry Library – he called us over to talk. He said how much he enjoyed it, and that he was glad that we come and watch. He said he appreciates our support.”

Peter Broomhead, aged 22, and Terrie Kerrison, aged 24, from Hexthorpe, only had a short distance to come to watch the filming. They brought their 10 month old son, Kayden.

Film crews shooting Still Open All Hours at Lister Avenue, Doncaster, on June 3, 2019. Pictured is Jim Fitzpatrick, aged 58, of Conisbrough

Peter has also been coming to watch since they started filming the re-boot of the show a few years ago. He used to live nearby, on Clarence Avenue, and now brings Terrie and Kayden.

He said: “I come down every year. I’ve met Johnny Vegas and Sir David Jason.”

Terrie added: “I’ve become a fan recently, through Peter.”

Some had come from further afield. Lee Burkinson, aged 35, travelled from Wakefield. He said: “I’ve come before to watch, Last year I came for the whole time, but this year I’ve just come for a day on the train. It is the same faces, and you become friends with other people who come.

Film crews shooting Still Open All Hours at Lister Avenue, Doncaster, on June 3, 2019. Pictured are Sam Evans, aged eight, with mum Emily Evans, aged 40, from Bolsover, Derbyshire

“Johny Vegas is my favourite of the cast.”

Also making the journey from Wakefield were Helen Thompson, aged 55, with daughters Kerry Waud, 28, Hannah Waud, 20, and Stacey Dove, 28.

Helen came because her father, John Cooper, had been involved in the original series, back in the days of Ronnie Barker, lending the producers a milk float. He showed actress Barbara Flynn how to drive it, and she gave him her script as a thank-you.

The family came to watch the filming because it was a year since John died. “We had a lot of fond memories of this place,” said Helen.

“We’re hoping to get Sir David to sign the script.”

The youngest of the fans behind the barrier was eight year old Sam Evans, who had made the journey from Bolsover, in Derbyshire, with mum Emily Evans.

Film crews shooting Still Open All Hours at Lister Avenue, Doncaster, on June 3, 2019. Pictured is Lee Burkinshaw, aged 35, of Wakefield

Emily, aged 40, said: “We love watching the show – we’ve been to see the shop before, but never seen it while they have been filming.

“We decided to come because it was a training day at Sam’s school, so he didn’t have to go in.

“We’ve seen Sir David Jason and Tom Healy today.

“I used to watch the original show in the 80s too when I was young.”

Sam said his favourite actor in the show was Johnny Vegas.

“I’m a fan because it’s really funny,” he said. “It was my mums idea to come today, and she told me this morning as a surprise – it was a really nice surprise.”

Mabast Sayd, aged 21, lives on the street where the show is filmed. He and friend Osman Mohammed, aged 30, watched on, but said they had never heard of Still Open All Hours. Mabast looked it up on the internet to see what it was all about. “It is quite exciting to watch,” said Osman.

Cyril Bryan, aged 60, visited the location with niece Paige Bryan, aged 24.

He is a fan of the show, but Paige has never watched it. She said: “It’s not really my type of show, but it was nice to see what they do.”

Malcolm Barrass, aged 71, from Norton, was another who comes every year. He said: “My wife used to live on Scarth Avenue, round the corner from here when they made the original Open All Hours. She was working a lot of hours at the time, and at first she thought that they had really changed the shop on the corner into a grocers. She is a big David Jason fan.”

