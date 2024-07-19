The sun is shining so it's a perfect time for Mexborough by the Sea

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:58 BST
Looks like it’s going to be a nice weekend weatherwise so why not head to the Mexborough by the Sea event tomorrow (Saturday June 20).

The event takes place in the town centre and has been organised by councillors Pickering and Gibbons with support from a team of volunteers at Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI), along with a £500 donation from Mexborough Ward Member Budgets via Doncaster Council.

Attractions include free face painting (11am-2pm), a singalong, Tuby’s fun fair and Punch & Judy Shows for all the children to enjoy with their families. Fancy dress is welcome.

Spokesman Coun Sean Gibbons said: “Huge thanks to the MECi team who have again worked tirelessly behind the scenes to organise this local family event.

“They have even managed to secure some fantastic sunny weather.”

The event runs from 10am until 3pm.

