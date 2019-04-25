Public Health England has recently released a report on the estimated number of crack cocaine and opiate users across each region of England, aged between 15 and 64 years old.

Worryingly, these figures don’t even include anyone using cocaine in powder form, amphetamines, ecstasy or cannabis.

The data is based on users identified across Yorkshire and the Humber between 1st March 2016 and 31st March 2017.

Area Number of crack/opiate users

Barnsley 1,853

Bradford 4,710

Calderdale 1,433

Doncaster 2,735

East Riding of Yorkshire 1,176

Kingston upon Hull 3,146

Kirklees 2,298

Leeds 5,550

North East Lincolnshire 1,426

North Lincolnshire 1,305

North Yorkshire 2,007

Rotherham 1,946

Sheffield 4,120

Wakefield 3,016

York 810

YORKSHIRE TOTAL 37,531

Data presented by UKAT sourced from Public Health England

The number of people living across Yorkshire and the Humber aged only 15-24 and using opiates and/or crack cocaine currently stands at almost 3,000 and is of particular concern to the addiction expert team at UKAT;

“Public Health England’s data clearly shows that an alarming number of teenagers and young adults are addicted to these incredibly potent substances.

“They’re seeking the feeling of euphoria at pocket money prices- crack rocks can be purchased for as little as a fiver with dealers available any time of day at the click of a button.

“Teenagers misusing crack and opiates at such an early age will not only suffer with the physical effects of the drugs, but the drugs could impact their education, overall achievement in life and expose them to a criminal environment at a young age, without full understanding of the risks and consequences of their actions” suggests UKAT’s CEO and former addict Eytan Alexander.

It’s not just the younger population of Yorkshire addicted to crack and opiates. The number of people recorded as using crack and opiates aged 25-34 stands at 9,359 with a further 25,206 people hooked aged 35-64.

Alexander continues;

“The impact of a person misusing these drugs in later life has a knock-on effect on their family, children, spouses as well as their own personal health, which will deteriorate at a much faster pace if drug use continues, and for some, will prove fatal.”