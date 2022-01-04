The search is on to find the owner of this dog which was found in Doncaster
The Doncaster Lost Dogs Facebook group has put out an appeal to trace the owner of this male dog which was picked up in Balby.
A microchip has been found, but details not registered.
All fees need to be paid in full on collection, along with proof of ID and Ownership of the dog to be seen. If you believe this may be your dog, contact Mount Pleasant Kennels, DN6 7EX on 01302 722748. Opening hours for collection are 09:30 till 16:00.