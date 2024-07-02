The party's over: Emotional message from bosses as Doncaster club closes down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bosses of a Doncaster club which has closed its doors for the last time have thanked customers old and new in a farewell message.

Wheatley Club closed on Sunday – with hundreds of revellers packing into the venue for its swansong.

Following the ‘last orders’ party, a club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everybody who came out for the last orders party.

"Was great to see old and new faces but sadly now its closed, no more parties.”

Wheatley Club has closed its doors for the last time.

Bosses confirmed earlier this month the venue at the junction of Morley Road and Wheatley Hall Road would be shutting.

In a brief statement, a club spokesperson said: “Yes it is true, the Wheatley Club will be shutting its doors on 30 June.

"We would like to thank all the staff and committee for all their hard work in trying to keep it open.

"But most of all, its customers who were committed to trying to save the club - we thank you all.

Customers reacted to the closure with one saying: “Very sad news. Had some great gigs there over the years.”

Another posted: “It’s such a shame, so sad.”

Another shared: “I had my reception here last year, the staff were amazing. Sad to see it go.”

“Sad news, I have such good memories of being a customer and working there with lots of different acts,” another wrote.

“So many great nights, memories will last forever,” posted another.

The club had previously denied rumours it was shutting its doors – but after a concert by singer Marina Mae on June 28 was dubbed “the last turn,” speculation re-ignited over its future.

In May, a club spokesman posted: “Just a reminder to let people know not to listen to rumours, the Wheatley Club is not closing – we are open. Thank you to all our customers.”