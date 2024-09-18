"The nicest bloke": Emotional tributes as body found in hunt for missing Doncaster man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emotional tributes have begun pouring in from friends after a body was found in the hunt for a missing Doncaster man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had been hunting for the missing man, named locally as Lee Head, after he was last seen in the Wheatley area of Doncaster at around 7pm on Sunday.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a body had been found and that Lee’s family had been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An area of the canal near to Doncaster College in the city centre was sealed off by officers yesterday lunchtime, although South Yorkshire Police have not confirmed whether this was connected to the search for Mr Head.

Tributes have poured in for the man, named locally as Lee Head.

Friends have been paying tribute to him following the tragedy.

One wrote: “He was one of nicest blokes you could meet – never a bad word, not a bad bone in his body.”

Another shared: “RIP Lee - good lad and a great footballer from Edlington. God bless mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such a lovely man, sending huge condolences to the family,” shared another.

A huge police search had been launched following the disappearance of the 51-year-old after he was last spotted walking on Thorne Road on Sunday evening.

Last night, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier today (17 September), a body was found in Doncaster.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe it to be missing Doncaster man Lee.

“Lee’s family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals in the hope to find Lee.”