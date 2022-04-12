'The next Richard Branson!' Doncaster boy, six, sets up his own shop - and makes £180

Little Lincoln Burdis, who is six, set up stall outside his home in Armthorpe, putting toys and things he no longer wanted up for sale.

And big-hearted neighbours made sure his first day of trade was a success – making a tidy £180!

Proud mum Alhanna described the day as ‘an amazing experience’ – and hinted that ‘Lincoln’s Shop’ may return in the future.

Lincoln Burdis made more than £180 after setting up his own shop. (Photo: Alhanna Burdis).

And she’s also tipping him to follow in the footsteps of the millionaire Virgin boss who has become one of the world’s most successful businessmen.

She said: “I really mean it from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for coming, for buying something from Lincoln, for dropping off extra buns and showing your love.

“I know he will remember this forever. What an amazing experience for him, speaking to people, gaining confidence and being a little business man.

“Thank you everyone for making a six year old boy’s day.

“Proud mummy. I can’t wait to see what your future holds my little superstar.”

Ahead of opening his shop in Holmefield Close, creative Lincoln drew up his own sign and spent the day collecting items from his bedroom to put up for sale.

Added Alhanna: “Before he went to bed he said he was so excited and would have the best dream ever thinking about his shop and was then up at the crack of dawn talking my ear off about it!

“He says he wants to save money so he can buy his own icecream and food when we’re on holiday, even though we’re going all inclusive and either way we would never let him spend money on things like this.

As well as piles of his toys and games, Lincoln also sold off fancy dress costumes and books – while he also made buns with his mum to sell off to neighbours.