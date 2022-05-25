The Killers in Doncaster: "Fantastic, incredible, superb:" Your concert reactions

Fans from all over the country descended on Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium for a hit-packed show that also delivered an incredible light and stage show that could be seen and heard for miles around.

And Killers fans were in no doubt when it came to delivering their verdicts on last night’s show.

"Fantastic,” “incredible” and “amazing” were just some of the plaudits as fans shrugged off traffic issues to enjoy one of the biggest concerts Doncaster has ever seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killers concert brought fans from all over the country to Doncaster.

Here’s what you’ve been saying about last night’s show

Amanda Brown said: “Been three years since I bought tickets and it was well worth the wait! Didn’t disappoint at any point!

"Brought people into Doncaster with good party spirits.”

Linda Lancaster added: “Was great,” while Brian Greathead posted: “A fantastic night well done Doncaster.”

Gary Jones posted: “Amazing gig, crowd absolutely smashed it, much better than Sheffield Arena ever has.”

Lisa Cook wrote: “They were fantastic,” while Faye Cole, commenting on the show twice being postponed due to the Covid pandemic said: “They were well worth the wait. Fabulous!”

Lorette Glover posted: “Absolutely smashed it fabulous night,” while Tracey Dunn added: “It was a fantastic night.”

Danielle M While added: “Heard in Armthorpe sounded great,” and Sharon Pearson said: “Absolutely amazing! I hope we get more bands like this.”

Olly Thomas wrote: “A great night, and a fantastic occasion for our city.”

Susanne McAteer said: “Brilliant show !!! First of many big bands hopefully.”

Pete Murden added: “Great concert. The Eco Power Stadium needs to have more bands on. Great venue, but surrounding roads are not up to the excess of traffic and pedestrians.”

Jo Kilner posted: “It was amazing. We are missing a trick not holding more concerts at the Keepmoat (the former name for the Eco Power Stadium).