The Green Party announces its candidate for the Doncaster mayoral role

The Green Party is thrilled to announce Julie Buckley as its Doncaster mayoral candidate for 2025.

The party says it is proud to have Julie representing them, adding that she is eager to stand up, work hard and be a fresh voice for all residents.

She said: “It is clear to me that the two main parties have failed to rise to the challenges of our times and that the Green Party is the only party that offers real and workable alternatives to the failed “business as usual” policies that have got us to where we are today.”

There’s been a surge in Green Party members in Doncaster and across the country and, as the vote share continues to rise, Doncaster residents are realising the possibility of hard working Greens being elected and holding the council to account.

Candidate Julie Buckley.

A spokesman said: “Our energy bills are far too high partly because we have the worst insulated homes in Europe. We are building the wrong homes, cheaply made but expensive to buy and live in. So, Julie proposes we deliver homes that people can afford to rent or buy while protecting our valuable green spaces, reducing climate emissions, tackling fuel poverty and providing genuinely affordable housing that meet the highest environmental standards.

Julie added: “As Doncaster mayor, I will push for a street by street insulation programme - this will not only make homes warmer but it will reduce energy bills and keep more money in the pockets of local people.”'

She went on to talk about business: “I ran a popular bar in the centre of Doncaster so, I know that running a small business in Doncaster

is hard work. We need to encourage small businesses and help them to thrive through community wealth building (The Preston Model) which offers an opportunity for local business owners to take back control, and ensure that the benefits of local growth are invested locally.

“I am in despair at what has happened to our market. Traders tell me they are having a tough time of it saying rents are too high making it very difficult to make a living. I say we need to stop relying on large corporations who extract wealth for the benefit of bosses and shareholders who live miles away when we could instead create the conditions where small local businesses can thrive.£

Doncaster Green Party candidate for the local council election, Tony Nicholson, said|: “Along with Greens across South Yorkshire, Julie has been a consistent supporter of the Better Buses for South Yorkshire campaign. It is clear to us that the privatisation of our bus services hasn’t worked and many residents agree saying their bus routes have been cut and in some cases no longer run at all.”

The recent franchising consultation showed that the majority (80%) of residents support a return to public control and Julie said: “I will work hard to ensure the South Yorkshire mayor makes the right decision making it easier for residents who need a cheap, regular and clean bus service.”