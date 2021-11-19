The trust is the national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for volunteers to help a resident of Blaxton whose delightful dog would love to go for a good walk.

“Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.

The search is on for dog walkers

"This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support.”

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.”

If you are interested download the registration form www.cinnamon.org.uk or email [email protected]

If you would like to have a chat call 01736 758 701 Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.