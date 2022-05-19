The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett surprises staff at Doncaster store

The TV star happily posed for pictures with staff at the M&S Outlet store at Lakeside Village when he popped in to do a spot of shopping.

Lakeside bosses said workers were ‘excited’ to welcome the quiz king through the doors.

Since 2009, he has appeared as one of the ‘Chasers’ on the hit ITV game show The Chase and has also appeared on the Australian and American versions of the show.

The Beast poses with staff at the M&S Outlet store in Lakeside Village.

Dubbed ‘The Beast’ for his huge size, he became interested in quizzing when working at Butlins, supplementing his income with winnings from the quiz machines.