The ten biggest sex mistakes made by men and women in Doncaster have been revealed.

Women’s biggest mistake, according to men, is failing to initiate sex more often while the men’s biggest mistake, according to women, is skipping foreplay and rushing into full sex.

The ten biggest sex mistakes made by men and women have been revealed.

READ MORE: Doncaster named top sex hotspot as Yorkshire revealed as UK dogging capital

Two-thirds of men (64%) said they primarily get sex started in a relationship and they would like it if their partner did this more.

Meanwhile, 74% of women, get upset by men skipping on foreplay for full sex.

The results are revealed in a new survey of men and women, split evenly between the sexes, by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating website for married people.

READ MORE: The 10 worst things to say to a Doncaster woman during sex

It got men and women to list their top 10 sex pet hates in the hope of making both sexes better lovers.

The second biggest mistake women make is always wanting sex in the dark, according to 64% of the men polled.

In third place was faking an orgasm, with almost half of men (46%) saying they can tell if a woman does this.

Fourth place was talking too much (42% men complained about this) and fifth place was never asking for something new (39% of men mentioned this).

READ MORE: Quarter of people in Doncaster never have sex, new survey says

The second biggest male mistake, according to 68% of women, is having their orgasm first and not ensuring they return the compliment.

In third place was being clumsy and not treating her body parts with enough sensitivity, with 62% of women complaining of this.

Fourth place was talking dirty in a crude way (52% of women said they had experienced this) and the fifth biggest turn off was a lack of communication/intimacy after sex (47% of women mentioned this).

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We find that what drives people to have an affair primarily is a lack sexual satisfaction at home.

“The key reason why both men and women are fed up with their partners is because they are not prepared to change and keep making these fundamental mistakes in the bedroom.

“If you avoid these simple mistakes there is less risk of your partner cheating.

“And you have a much better chance of pleasing a new lover if you do decide to cheat.”

IllicitEncounters.com is enjoying the busiest year in its 16-year history with a 25% rise in registrations in the first quarter of 2019.

The biggest surges have occurred in regions of the UK which voted for Brexit in the referendum with members saying they felt betrayed by the Government and that meant they were more likely to cheat on a partner.

Women’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to men

1 Fail to initiate sex

2 Always wanting sex in the dark

3 Faking an orgasm

4 Talking too much

5 Never asking for anything new

6 Mentioning what a previous lover did in bed

7 Over-thinking sex

8 Being too timid

9 Believing he is always up for sex

10 Worrying too much about how they look

Men’s 10 biggest sex mistakes, according to women



1 Skipping on foreplay and rushing straight into full sex

2 Having an orgasm first

3 Being clumsy

4 Talking dirty in a crude way

5 Lack of communication/intimacy after sex

6 Fall asleep as soon as they have finished

7 Commenting on women’s body shape

8 Assume you know what she wants

9 Rigidly stick to your plan and ignoring her body language

10 Keep it completely physical with no emotional connection