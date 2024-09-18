The 10 best overnight stays in Yorkshire - including three in Doncaster - for under £100 this autumn

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you're planning a weekend trip, a quick city break, or just looking for a cosy place to stay, finding affordable accommodation doesn't have to be difficult.

In fact, there are many comfortable and stylish places across the county where you can stay for less than £100 a night.

New Care Homes, a care home operator based in the North West, has recently conducted a study to identify the 10 best places to stay in Yorkshire this autumn, all within this budget. The study considered factors such as location, customer reviews, and overall value to find the best options for an enjoyable stay.

Dawn Collett, Commissioning Director at New Care Homes, expressed her enthusiasm for the findings:

"Travelling on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort or quality. Yorkshire has so much to offer, and we wanted to highlight accommodations where visitors can experience the city’s charm without overspending. If you're visiting for a special occasion or just looking for a last-minute getaway, there's something for everyone to enjoy the autumn season."

1. Best Western Plus Pastures Hotel £59 per night | Customer Score: 8.2 | 1,716 Reviews

2. Best Western Plus Aston Hall Hotel £70 per night | Customer Score: 8.3 | 1,246 Reviews

3. Holmfield Arms by Greene King Inns £81 per night | Customer Score: 8.3 | 2,039 Reviews