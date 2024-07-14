"That makes me cry": Poem written to mark Nick Fletcher losing Doncaster seat

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
A constituent has penned a poem – and shared a “heavenly” style photo – to mark Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher losing his seat.

Mr Fletcher was one of hundreds of Tory MPs who lost their seats at July 4’s General Election, with Labour’s Lee Pitcher claiming victory in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency, which replaced the Don Valley constituency he won from Caroline Flint at the 2019 poll.

A poem, penned by “Claude Timms” entitled “Goodbye Mr Fletcher” and shared with the Doncaster Free Press discusses Mr Fletcher’s time as an MP – and is illustrated with the face of the dedicated Christian against a heaven style backdrop.

The poet wrote: “I hope you'll indulge me dear Facebook friends.

A poem has been written to mark Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher losing his seat.A poem has been written to mark Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher losing his seat.
“But a heavyweight of politics has lost his job and he deserves a fitting adieu.

“So I've written a poem.”

Here is the poem, entitled:

Goodbye Mr Fletcher

Why wouldn't people listen?,

Why are the plebs so woke,

If only they'd of listened to you, an ordinary white Donny bloke.

They couldn't see the good you'd done,

Fighting for our airport and DRI,

People said you really didn't do a thing,

That does make me cry.

Granted the airport is still closed,

And the hospital is dropping to bits,

But I did enjoy the photos of you drinking tea in Epworth and eating biscuits.

So good luck to Lee Pitcher,

From me, Claude - a former banker,

How will you accomplish more,

Than Mr Fletcher, whose gone now.

