Doncaster organisations were invited to apply to the fund for projects that improve the natural environment, reduce waste and increase recycling.

The fund is run by SUEZ who are employed by Doncaster Council to collect and process the borough’s recyclable material.

A judging panel made up of representatives from SUEZ, Doncaster Council and the Doncaster Free Press met at the end of last year to review the applications and make the awards.

Conisbrough Forward has received funding

Ten projects in total were awarded funding, including:

Conisbrough Forward whicj received £1,500 to produce detailed booklets of local walks and to support their work in keeping the village clean and tidy.

Friends of Sandall Beat Woods received £1,158 to provide wood and materials to create wooden seating in their sensory garden. The woods are a site of special scientific interest and attract visitors from across Doncaster and beyond.

Operating in some of Doncaster’s most deprived communities, Yorkshire Bike Shack repairs and refurbishes second-hand bikes for families. The group received £1,500 to continue their work in not only ensuring fewer bikes go to landfill but that local families who may not be able to afford a bike can still enjoy cycling.

Tickhill Community Library were awarded £1,500 to renovate and transform some land to the rear of the library into a pocket park and sensory garden. Their plans are to transform the overgrown area and create a fully accessible safe space where adults and children alive can explore their senses without being overwhelmed.

SUEZ’s Contract Manager, Victoria Crabtree said: “SUEZ has a long history in Doncaster and are delighted to be able to play our part in the community and support a number of green projects across the borough.”

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste at Doncaster Council, said: “We are committed to making Doncaster as good and green a place to live as possible – that’s why I’m absolutely delighted to see so many great local causes benefit from this year’s SUEZ Doncaster Environment Fund.”

A spokesperson for the Doncaster Free Press, said: “It is great to see so many groups within Doncaster doing their bit to make it a better place to live, and long may it continue.”