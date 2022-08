Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

19-year-old Arron Astbury had not been seen since Monday at around 1pm when he disappeared near to Doncaster Police Station in College Road.

Family fears grew as he had no phone, bank card, money and suffers with mental health issues.

But last night a family spokesman said the teenager had been found by South Yorkshire Police and was safe and well.