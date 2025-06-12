A teenager died when a car driven by his brother crashed on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Mongan, 18, was a passenger in an Audi being driven by his brother John, 19, when it left the M18 between Doncaster and Rotherham last September.

An inquest heard the car hit a mound of grass on the central reservation which caused it to become "airborne" before it landed in woodland some 42 metres away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest, which was held at Doncaster Coroner's Court, heard the Audi was travelling at about 100mph when the crash happened and that both men were thrown from the car.

18-year-old Patrick Mongan died in a crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

The hearing was told Patrick died instantly while John remained in a serious condition in hospital and had not yet been told of Patrick's death.

The brothers, from Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, had been at a pub in the Doncaster area.

Emergency services were called to the M18 at 2.30am on 7 September to reports of a collision between junctions one and two.