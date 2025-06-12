Teenager killed in car driven by brother in Doncaster motorway crash
Patrick Mongan, 18, was a passenger in an Audi being driven by his brother John, 19, when it left the M18 between Doncaster and Rotherham last September.
An inquest heard the car hit a mound of grass on the central reservation which caused it to become "airborne" before it landed in woodland some 42 metres away.
The inquest, which was held at Doncaster Coroner's Court, heard the Audi was travelling at about 100mph when the crash happened and that both men were thrown from the car.
The hearing was told Patrick died instantly while John remained in a serious condition in hospital and had not yet been told of Patrick's death.
The brothers, from Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, had been at a pub in the Doncaster area.
Emergency services were called to the M18 at 2.30am on 7 September to reports of a collision between junctions one and two.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.