Teenage Doncaster soldier dies after collapsing during physical training session

A 19-year-old soldier from Doncaster has died after collapsing during a physical training session at a North Yorkshire barracks.

“Proud and passionate” Private Harry Johnson, 19, was just three months into his military career when the tragedy occurred at Vimy Barracks in Catterick, North Yorkshire, last Thursday, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

He had only signed up to the 2nd Infantry Training Battalion in April, with his superiors revealing that he had already shown 'enormous potential' as a soldier.

Pte Johnson, who had passed basic training earlier this month, had been awarded Best Shot at his pass off parade before joining the Bruneval Platoon to begin training as a paratrooper.

Tributes have flooded in for Private Harry Johnson following his tragic death.

Paying tribute to the Doncaster-born teenager, the MoD today released a statement describing Pte Johnson as 'one of the hardest working members of the platoon,' as well as being 'reliable and disciplined'.

The MoD continued: 'In 13 weeks, the only fault his training team could find was one day spotting some loose threads on his uniform.

'Pte Johnson's determination and selflessness were highlighted on field training exercises, being the first to volunteer to help those around him and making them laugh with his reaction to the thought of wet and dry drills.

'Despite not being the biggest soldier, his high standards of physical fitness, coupled with his determination and courage, meant he often punched above his weight, consistently performing at the top of the platoon.'

It went on to describe the young soldier as someone who carried out tasks 'with a smile on his face and a genuine love for the job,' and showed 'evident love for his family and girlfriend, with whom he spoke regularly.'

His death, the statement added, was 'a tragic blow' to his colleagues and loved ones.

Lieutenant Colonel Ben Jesty, commanding officer of the 2nd Infantry Training Battalion, said the army had been left 'heartbroken' by his death.

'Tipped to be a future P Company Champion, he was the kind of young soldier that the country needs: fit, determined, disciplined and selfless.

'Vitally, he had the sense of humour to laugh at the eccentricities of Army life. He was a credit to his friends and family, to whom we offer our most heartfelt condolences at this awful time.'

Pte Sam Birbeck, who trained alongside him in Bruneval Platoon, recalled the teenager's 'quiet yet engaging personality' and said: 'Harry was a genuine, talented, and caring individual who made a positive impression on those around him.'

Another of his peers, Pte Cayden Dalgity, described Harry as 'a good guy who was always willing to help others. He was someone you could rely on.'

Sergeant Foreman, Platoon Sergeant, said the young soldier was on track to 'becoming one of Britain's finest.'

He added: 'His quiet resilience, determination, and the grit required to even begin that journey are not ordinary. They are qualities found in the best of us.

'Those who trained beside him will remember his loyalty and integrity.'

The MoD said in a statement: 'It is with immense sadness we confirm the death of Private (Pte) Harry Johnson of the 2nd Infantry Training Battalion on 24th July 2025.

'He died following a physical training session at Vimy Barracks, Catterick. He was 19 years old. Our thoughts are with Pte Johnson's family and friends at this sad time.'