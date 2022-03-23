Teen jockey banned for cocaine after Doncaster Lincoln win set to return

Benoit de la Sayette - dubbed the next Frankie Dettori – was banned from racing when a video emerged of him at a party where cocaine was being used.

The jockey admitted to cocaine use at a disciplinary hearing but denied the video was taken on the day of his win in the Lincoln at Town Moor.

He was slapped with a six month ban but has taken longer to return and he's made an apology on the eve of his comeback.

Benoit de la Sayette is set to return to racing.

He said in a statement: "I'm very sorry for what happened, but feel I've learned from the experience.

"I'm especially grateful for all the support given to me by my family and also my employers, John and Thady Gosden, as well as the wider Clarehaven team.

"I'd also like to thank the PJA (Professional Jockeys Association) for all of their invaluable help.

"My agent Paul Clarke is another who has given me much appreciated support, as has Tony Rushmer from RushmerPR.

"I now want to repay all the faith shown in me by performing well, focusing on the job I've always longed to do."

De la Sayette is expected be back in the saddle at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.