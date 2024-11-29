Team of volunteers aiming to rekindle community spirit in Mexborough

A team of volunteers are aiming to rekindle community spirit in Mexborough by organising fundraisers and family events for all.

Councillor Beverley Chapman contacted the Free Press to explain how the new group had come about and what its aims is.

“Back in September I had a vision of lighting up Mexborough for Christmas. I put a post on Facebook asking if people wanted to sponsor a set of lights, the response from the community was absolutely amazing, we raised £1,775.

“A week later, a lady messaged me to say that Mexborough still had community spirit, and we should celebrate that.

"We spoke at length, messaged some people we each knew, arranged a meeting at the start of October, there was the birth of "The Spirit of Mexborough". At our first meeting we formally voted in a committee, agreed our constitution, and made arrangements to open a bank account for the group.”

Fast forward to now, after lots of phone calls and messages the group has a whole host of exciting things in the pipeline, including a fundraising

car boot sale on December 15 at Mexborough Business Centre on College Road.

Just this week the volunteers entered Well Doncaster’s Soup Dragon Event that was being held in Edlington.

Beverley continued: “After a fantastic pitch by our chair Michelle Bee we won the competition with the prize fund of £1,500 which is going towards our first event, Mexborough's very own, first, Soapbox Derby.

"To be held on April 6 2025 on the Laurel Academy school field, this is going to be a family, fun filled day out. More details to follow.”

For more information on The Spirit of Mexborough you can find them on Facebook, or contact Beverley on 07722 960609 or Michelle on 07756193694.