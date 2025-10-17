Team GB stars team up with Aldi for Doncaster schools visit

Team GB Olympic and Paralympic stars have dropped into Doncaster schools – to press home the message of healthy eating.

Pupils from Pennine View School and Hexthorpe Primary School enjoyed a unique day of food, fun and learning organised by the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket Aldi.

The schools welcomed Team GB athletes, Doncaster tae kwondo medallist Bradly Sinden and Paralympic baseketballer Robyn Love for an interactive cooking workshop designed to highlight the importance of nutritious food.

Pupils also took part in a school assembly and outdoor challenges where they were encouraged to explore new ways to enjoy fruit and vegetables and experiment with fun flavour combinations.

The experience marked the 10th anniversary of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, which has reached more than three million young people across the UK in the last decade.

The programme aims to inspire children to learn lifelong cooking skills and understand the importance of eating well on a budget.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi, said: “Over the past decade, our Get Set to Eat Fresh programme has empowered millions of children to learn about healthy eating and develop lifelong cooking skills.

“To celebrate this milestone, we’re thrilled to have brought this experience to schools in Doncaster, giving pupils the chance to learn directly from Team GB athletes in a truly memorable way.”

Tim Ellerton, Chief Commercial Officer at Team GB, said: “It’s fantastic to see the enthusiasm from pupils at Pennine View School and Hexthorpe Primary School.

"Healthy eating is such an important part of sport and life, and initiatives like this help inspire the next generation to build good habits early while having fun in the process.

“We look forward to developing the programme further with Aldi, Team GB and ParalympicsGB over the next Olympic and Paralympic Cycle to continue to shape young people’s lives through supporting them to build healthy eating and physical activity habits that last.”

Aldi has worked with Team GB since 2015 and has been the official sponsor of ParalympicsGB since 2022, recently extending its partnership to support athletes through to the 2028 and 2032 Summer Games and 2026 and 2030 Winter Games.