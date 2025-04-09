Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the region's most talented young people gathered in Doncaster to show off their skills in the world of music and drama.

A special celebration night held at Hill House School in Auckley showcased the best of hundreds of performers who had taken part in the annual three day Don Valley Festival.

For two performers it was a very special evening - Alpheus Rivete was named Best Musican at the festival and Sophie Hickman was named the Most Outstanding Competitor in the speech and drama section of the festival.

The Don Valley Festival has been in existence for more than 100 years and the celebration concert was a departure from tradition. It was the first time the festival had organised an event to celebrate the winners in many of the categories heard at the festival.

Musician of the Year Alpheus Rivete and Runner Up Joshua Christophers.

Competitors performed songs, pieces of music, poetry, drama and prose. Festival president Dorothy Weaver said: "It was a delight to see all these wonderfully talented young people perform at a special event that showed just how much talent there is in Doncaster and the surrounding regions."

The Don Valley Festival is an annual event held in Edlington that attracts hundreds of young people aged from five upwards, and has become a cherished tradition of community and creativity since 1912.