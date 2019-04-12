Take That in Sheffield: Can you spot yourself in our gallery of band's previous city shows?

To whet your appetite for the Greatest Hits tour, see if you can spot yourself and relive those memories of Take That in concert in Sheffield.

1. Never Forget Excited fans cheer on their heroes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Boys are back in town A youthful Gary Barlow during a previous Take That show in Sheffield. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Gary and Mark The band are now a threesome again - with just Howard missing from this photo. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Reach up The band are renowned for their theatrical shows and costume changes. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more