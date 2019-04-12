Take That are back in town!

Take That in Sheffield: Can you spot yourself in our gallery of band's previous city shows?

Take That are back in Sheffield for four Arena shows - and we've gone back in time to check out some of the lads' previous performances.

To whet your appetite for the Greatest Hits tour, see if you can spot yourself and relive those memories of Take That in concert in Sheffield.

Excited fans cheer on their heroes.

1. Never Forget

Excited fans cheer on their heroes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A youthful Gary Barlow during a previous Take That show in Sheffield.

2. Boys are back in town

A youthful Gary Barlow during a previous Take That show in Sheffield.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The band are now a threesome again - with just Howard missing from this photo.

3. Gary and Mark

The band are now a threesome again - with just Howard missing from this photo.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The band are renowned for their theatrical shows and costume changes.

4. Reach up

The band are renowned for their theatrical shows and costume changes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6