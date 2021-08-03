Take off once again with Wizz Air from Doncaster Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport Wizz Air first flight to Faro, Portugal from Doncaster Sheffield Airport - Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

WIZZ customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire looking for a last-minute summer holiday will once again be able to take advantage of Wizz Air’s ultra-low fare flights to a variety of green and amber list destinations. Customers looking for a sight-seeing packed city break are now able to enjoy the renaissance style architecture of Poznan in Poland or the art and culture scene of the Slovakian city Košice, with flights operating twice a week and three times a week in August respectively, and then twice a week from September.

For those seeking a sun-soaked beach trip, flights to the Mediterranean port of Alicante are operating twice a week in August and September and three times a week in October, and Burgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast once a week.

With entry requirements changing from country to country, Wizz Air has made it easier than ever for passengers to check the relevant travel rules of their destination country, with its enhanced Travel Planning Map. The colour-coded map, which is now available to use on mobile devices, is automatically updated daily and includes a checklist of country-specific testing, quarantine, and test certificate requirements, as well as relevant links to local government websites and useful travel pages.

For ultimate peace of mind during this time, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover (terms and conditions apply) and WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “After much preparation we are excited to be officially restarting flights from our Doncaster Sheffield base, with routes to some favourite holiday destinations and fascinating cities. We remain committed to providing great value travel and direct connections to the region and look forward to welcoming local passengers back onboard our young and green aircraft, to take them to their dream holiday destination.”

Chris Harcombe, Managing Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “It’s great news that Wizz Air has resumed flights to these popular European destinations. The removal of quarantine restrictions for double-vaccinated inbound passengers is a step in the right direction, but there is still a way to go. There is plenty of pent up demand for travel and we look forward to further restrictions lifting for UK outbound passengers.

The aviation sector has been severely impacted over the past year, however at DSA our record growth is set to continue with 1.2 million seats on sale for Summer 2022, an increase of 30% against Summer 2019. We look forward to sustaining this upward trajectory as we open up our borders once more and get our customers back in the air.”