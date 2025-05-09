Take a photo - and capture a day in the life of Doncaster for archive project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People across Doncaster are being urged to take a photo of the city – for a new archive chronicling the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Day in Donny Life has been organised by City of Doncaster Archives, which is asking anyone who lives or works in Doncaster to take a photo on Tuesday 13 May which can then be included in a future collection for the city which captures a day in the life of the borough.

The photo can be taken at any time of the day and can be of anything that represents life or work in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could be a selfie, a group of people or a view – all which can record a pictorial slice of local life.

People across Doncaster are being urged to take photos capturing a slice of life in the city in 2025.

Nick Stopforth, Head of Service, Cultural and Commercial, said: “City of Doncaster Archives contains a huge and significant collection of historic photos of Doncaster, but now we need to collect current photos which can become historic photos for the future!

"You don’t have to be a Doncaster resident, but the photo does need to be taken somewhere in Doncaster – from Mexborough to Thorne, Bawtry to Askern and everywhere in between - and these photos will show future generations what life was like in Doncaster in 2025.”

Photos can be submitted from 13 May to 13 June via the online form at City of Doncaster Archives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an exhibition of the images at Danum Gallery Library and Museum and all the images will be permanently preserved by City of Doncaster Archives to form part of their photographic collection. May is Local History Month and you can find more information about a wide range of events celebrating our local history in Doncaster by visiting the Visit Doncaster website or in the Heritage Doncaster What’s On Guide.