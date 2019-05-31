Work has officially started on a top quality six screen cinema and five restaurant development in Doncaster town centre.

Located in the Civic and Cultural Quarter, this major leisure development sits snugly next to the Cast performance venue and frames Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

It is one of a string of schemes revitalising Doncaster town centre and delivering the plans laid out in the Doncaster Urban Centre Masterplan.

To mark work starting, Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster and Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region oversaw the first scene. They were aptly helped by James Collington from Savoy, the cinema operator, and Simon Gregory from Lindum Construction, the main contractor.

A flythrough film has been released to showcase the impressive scheme which will become another key attraction helping to draw more people into the town centre.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The £8.5 million development will open in spring 2020. It will create over 100 jobs, deliver rental income for the council and boost business rates.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “This is a key milestone for another major development we are bringing to fruition in Doncaster’s town centre. We are committed to transforming the town to provide exceptional attractions, top quality facilities and a great experience for our residents. We are on a journey and schemes like this new cinema complex are helping to revolutionise our image and show people, businesses and investors from outside of our borough just what Doncaster has to offer.”

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “This scheme is the final piece in the jigsaw of Doncaster’s transformative Civic and Cultural Quarter, and it’s great to see funding from the Sheffield City Region making it happen.

“Local Growth Funding (LGF), distributed through the Sheffield City Region, enables local decision-makers to drive economic growth by pumping resources into those projects we know will most benefit our communities.

“That’s why I’m pushing Government to ensure that, once LGF funding comes to an end in 2021, the funds that replace it are distributed to those regions - such as here in the Sheffield City Region – that need it the most.

James Collington, Managing Director of Savoy Cinemas Ltd, said: “Savoy Cinemas is delighted that construction has now started its next multiplex cinema and is looking forwards to bringing a high quality facility to the town in Spring 2020.”

Simon Gregory, Managing Director of Lindum Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Doncaster Council and Savoy Cinemas on this exciting development, which was awarded through the Pagabo Framework.

“We have already held a ‘meet the buyer’ event in Doncaster and look forward to engaging with local suppliers and subcontractors.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry MP, said: “We are committed to boosting economic growth across the whole of the Northern Powerhouse and building a country that works for everyone.

“It is great to hear that work has started on this fantastic new cinema complex in Doncaster’s town centre, with support from £635,000 from the Government’s Local Growth Fund. Not only will this see the creation of over 100 jobs and a major boost to the local economy, but it will also provide a first-class facility where visitors and residents can enjoy the latest blockbusters in style.”

The Doncaster Council led project has benefitted from £635,000 of Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership money, which has come from the Local Growth Funding (LGF). LGF funding allows LEP’s to drive forward economic growth across the country, helping to build places that work for everyone.

There has been strong interest in the five new restaurant units from leading operators.

By 2021 Government will have invested over £12 billion through the Local Growth Fund, allowing LEPs to use their local knowledge to get all areas of the country firing on all cylinders.

There are 38 LEPs covering the whole of England, which are investing LGF money in a wide range of projects including transport, skills, business support, broadband, innovation and flood defences.

More information and the flythrough can be found at: www.doncaster.gov.uk/cinema

