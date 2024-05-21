Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local politicians welcomed swimmers back to the pool at Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub as the venue reopened its doors this weekend.

The first phase of the refurbishment is now complete and the reception, changing village and swimming pool are now open to the public.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “It was fantastic to welcome swimmers back to Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

“We were proud to be joined for the opening by politicians including the Thorne and Moorends Ward Councillors who we have worked closely with throughout the refurbishment.

Politicians welcomed swimmers back to the pool at Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub as the venue reopened its doors this weekend

“Phase two of the refurbishment will continue to take place throughout 2024 and into 2025 but it was important for us to be able to open the pool area so that the community can make the most of venue.

“The next phase of works will include Choose Fitness, Thorne – a 70 station gym, studios and wellbeing areas. The venue will also include a ten-pin bowling alley, soft play area and café.”

DCLT manage ten leisure venues across the city of Doncaster including the newly opened Choose Fitness Balby, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Crookhill Park Golf Course and Doncaster Dome.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster said: “It is great to see the pool now open and back in use. Many councils across the country are looking to close leisure centres whereas in Doncaster we are continuing to invest to support the health and wellbeing of Doncaster residents. This investment is only possible due to City of Doncaster Council being a financially well managed council.

“Local Leisure Centres are important features within our communities and this investment is to ensure we continue to support our residents to live happier and healthier lives.”

She continued: “Since 2021 we have delivered improvements across the Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust estate including; Armthorpe, Rossington and Askern Leisure Centres and Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre & Campsite. With works to commence at Doncaster Dome this year and we are currently reviewing options for Edlington following two unsuccessful bids to the Levelling Up Fund”