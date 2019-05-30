Swim squad students from Doncaster to make a splash at national contest

Two members of Hill House School’s swim squad have qualified for places in a national swimming contest.

Year 5 pupil Connie Crowther and Year 6 pupil Greta Highfield will be travelling to the capital to take part in the IAPS National Swimming Finals at the London Aquatic Centre in June.

The Hill House Swim Squad attended an IAPS heat in Stamford in March with Year 5 teacher, Jonathan Lawrie, and Head of Junior School, Jonathan Hall.

Each swimmer was timed for their chosen event, alongside other swimmers from across the country, and all the times were collated. The twenty fastest swimmers are invited to the grand final in London.

Jonathan Lawrie, swim squad coordinator at the Auckley school, said he was proud of both girls.

“I remember when Connie came to trial swim squad when she was in Year 4 and, just over a year later, she is preparing for a national final in London which is just incredible.

“Greta continues to go from strength to strength and will be aiming for a place on the podium. The girls work so hard in training and it is wonderful to see that reflected in their results.”

Connie’s medley teammates, Holly Pinchin, Isabel Davies and Jessica Eggitt, came close to qualifying but missed out on the final by one place.

They are first reserves, so are keeping their fingers crossed for a chance to join Connie and Greta.