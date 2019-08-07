Sweets galore as new emporium opens its doors at Doncaster's Lakeside
A new sweet filled store is welcoming customers in to view its colourful range of old and new delights in Lakeside Village.
Sweet Emporium has brought popular old-fashioned and modern sweets to the town, along with ranges of American goodies including Hershey's, Tootsie Roll and Taffy.
Di Rogers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Sweet Emporium to Lakeside Village and we've already had lots of positive feedback from our customers.
"From Jellybeans to Swedish Fish and Pez to Fruit Pips they have something to please every sweet tooth.
"With shelves filled with jars of family favourites and a pick and mix, if you can't choose just one sweet, we're sure that our shoppers will love this new addition to the centre."
