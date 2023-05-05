Residents, businesses and visitors are being asked their opinions on current powers that aim to make the city centre safer.

It comes as the council’s Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is due to reach the end of its current three-year term in November.

A PSPO is a power allowing the council to deal with anti-social behaviour problems in a specific area by imposing restrictions.

Since 2017, there have been 10 prohibitions in place at Doncaster’s city centre preventing various types of behaviour.

The council is hoping to renew the PSPO with changes based on the consultation responses.

Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment, said: “We want the public to have their say on where they live and the measures in place to tackle behaviours which can negatively affect the city centre.

“We already work with our partners to offer wide ranging support services for vulnerable people with complex lives as well as issues such as homelessness / rough sleeping, drug and alcohol misuse, mental ill-health, anti-social behaviour and begging.

“The existing PSPO was widely supported and something most residents who took part in the consultation said they wanted to see in the city centre. We now would like to hear from as many people as possible and would strongly encourage people to complete our online survey.”

Drop in consultations will be held 10am-noon at the Changing Lives Building, Princes Street, DN1 3NJ on the following dates: Friday May 26; Friday June 2; Friday June 9; Friday June 16

