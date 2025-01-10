Surreal comedy movie filmed at Doncaster church set to wow global audiences
Gods Gamblers was shot on location at the Doncaster Unitarian and Free Christian Church in Hall Gate last summer and is now set to hit the film festival circuit before being given a general release later this year.
The 22 minute film from writer and director Marcus Scott has already won awards, with hopes that it will be available on streaming services in the second half of 2025.
He said: “It is a surreal comedy in the style of something like Monty Python or The League of Gentleman about an American gospel preacher who has come to the UK and exploits the people there.
"The inspiration for the film was the comedy potential of an exploitative American huckster in the incongruous setting of a Yorkshire city or town.
"The film is also trying to in a light hearted way explore the Americanisation of the UK and the importing of American culture into the UK.”
The church, tucked away on Hall Gate in the centre of the city, was the perfect location for the shoot, Marcus added.
He said: “The reason I shot it in Doncaster was to utilise the incredible church location.
"The church in question is ideal for shooting a film there as it's a beautiful building, has a large pulpit area allowing a lot of camera movement, the windows don't let in too much light and it's perfectly located in the city centre allowing any last minute props or supplies needed really easily.
"I also wanted to shoot in Doncaster as the key cast and crew were very close by.
"The main actor Ian Archdeacon (Father Coopland in the film) lived within walking distance of the set as did the sound engineer.
"The other actors lived in South Yorkshire so could get there easily and the majority of the crew all live in the wider Yorkshire area, making it an ideal shooting location.”
The film is currently scheduled for an extensive film festival run but when that is finished, we plan for it to be on streaming services such as Amazon Prime.”
