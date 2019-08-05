Surjit Singh Duhre chosen to fight Doncaster Central for Brexit Party at General Election
Surjit Singh Duhre has been chosen to fight Doncaster Central for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in the event of a General Election.
The party made the announcement at the weekend – but no further details about Mr Singh Duhre have yet been released.
It means he will contest the seat with incumbent Labour MP, Dame Rosie Winterton.
The announcement comes ahead of Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hosting a conference at Doncaster Racecourse on September 4.
The party has also announced Paul Whitehurst as its prospective parliamentary candidate for Don Valley, where he would go head to head with Caroline Flint.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet called a General Election, suggesting any vote would come after October 31 – the day Britain is due to leave the EU.