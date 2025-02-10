Support group for partners of men with prostate cancer to launch in Doncaster
I am writing to ask for some publicity for a new Prostate Cancer Partner's Support Group I am starting in Doncaster.
The Doncaster Prostate Cancer Partner's Support Group aims to offer help to the partners of those living with the disease.
Organiser Cynthia Latibeaudiere said: “My support group came about because my partner was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and although there are a few online support groups for partners, the nearest face to face support group is about 20 miles away.
“I have received support from Doncaster Afro Caribbean Community Hub and Tackle Prostate Cancer UK to start this group.”
The group will host its first meeting on February 18 at The Grove Inn, York Road, from 6pm to 8pm, with meetings held monthly on the third Tuesday.
Contact 07467 694918 or email [email protected] for more details.