Support group for partners of men with prostate cancer to launch in Doncaster

A support group offering help to the partners of men with prostate cancer is to launch in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am writing to ask for some publicity for a new Prostate Cancer Partner's Support Group I am starting in Doncaster.

The Doncaster Prostate Cancer Partner's Support Group aims to offer help to the partners of those living with the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Cynthia Latibeaudiere said: “My support group came about because my partner was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and although there are a few online support groups for partners, the nearest face to face support group is about 20 miles away.

The group is to support the partners of men living with prostate cancer.

“I have received support from Doncaster Afro Caribbean Community Hub and Tackle Prostate Cancer UK to start this group.”

The group will host its first meeting on February 18 at The Grove Inn, York Road, from 6pm to 8pm, with meetings held monthly on the third Tuesday.

Contact 07467 694918 or email [email protected] for more details.