Support Doncaster Samaritans on World Suicide Prevention Day: Make a difference in someone's hour of need.

This World Suicide Prevention Day, Sepember 10, Doncaster Samaritans is calling on the local community to help make a difference by volunteering or contributing to the branch’s vital emotional support service.

Samaritans answers a call for help every 10 seconds and the volunteers in Doncaster are among 23,000 volunteers at Samaritans branches across the UK and Ireland that help to deliver the charity’s vital emotional support to people struggling to cope every day of the year.

The 60-year-old branch is looking for volunteers of all ages and walks of life to join them by dedicating around three or four hours a week to those who need somebody to talk to.

Doncaster CoDirectors Anne and Peggy agree: “Samaritans is needed now more than ever. We know that these are tough times for many people and that we wouldn’t be able to offer our life-changing support if it wasn’t for ordinary people giving up their time to help lend a listening ear.”

Wendy’s Story - A Rewarding Journey as a Listening Volunteer

Wendy has been a dedicated Listening Volunteer at Doncaster Samaritans for about 15 years, and for her, it has been a deeply rewarding experience.

"When I applied to be a volunteer in 2009, I wasn’t sure if mentioning that I had used the Samaritans service twice during difficult times would affect my application,” she shares.

"It didn’t. Both episodes involved prolonged and severe pain, leaving me not wanting to live. Samaritans were wonderful throughout both occasions—they saw me through. Without their support, empathy, and kindness, I wouldn’t be here.”

Wendy’s commitment to ‘give something back’ led her to become a Samaritans Listening Volunteer, where she has found purpose and community.

“Being a Samaritan is what gets me up in the morning. I can’t think of another reason!”

Over the years, she has taken on various roles within the branch, including Director, Trainer, Mentor, and more, contributing her skills to help others.

Doncaster Samaritans is run entirely by volunteers - from listening volunteers who provide emotional support on the charity’s helpline, through to support volunteers that keep the branch running such as IT support, fundraising and maintenance - everyone has a part to play.

Jan’s Story - Finding Purpose as a Support Volunteer

For Jan, volunteering with Doncaster Samaritans has been life-changing.

"Since my health has improved, I decided that I would like to help other people,” Jan explained.

"I applied to be a Samaritans volunteer, and I currently serve as a support volunteer.”

Jan takes care of cleaning the branch, maintaining the garden, and participating in various fundraising events.

"I get great satisfaction from what I do, and thanks to volunteering, my mental health has improved a lot. I hope to be even more useful in the future.”

This World Suicide Prevention Day, Samaritans is looking to tackle the stigma around suicide and support the public in having open and honest conversations around suicidal thoughts and feelings.

Doncaster Branch Co-director Anne said: “As volunteers, we provide a safe space for people to open up about what they are going through, whether that is financial worries, relationship problems, isolation or that they are experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"At Samaritans, we’re not afraid to talk openly and honestly about suicide as we know by giving people the chance to express how they are really feeling – something they might feel they can’t do with anyone else in their lives - can lead to them getting the support they need and can even save their life.

“While some of the things we hear are challenging, there is a huge amount of support available to our volunteers, at all times. We offer comprehensive training to ensure that our volunteers feel equipped to provide the best possible support to our callers.”

Join Doncaster Samaritans and Make a Difference Volunteering with Doncaster Samaritans offers not just an opportunity to help those in crisis

but also the chance to be part of a close-knit community that provides support and friendship.

It is a way to gain new life skills, work towards personal growth, and make a real difference to the lives of others.

For more information and details on how to get involved or support Doncaster Samaritans please visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/doncaster/