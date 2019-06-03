A supermarket selling 27 different flavours of slush has opened near a Doncaster railway station.

Costcutter opened its doors on Saturday – and the new branch near Kirk Sandall railway station boasts an impressive array of iced drinks – just in time for summer.

The branch’s first customers were treated to music from a brasss band as well as face painting and a bouncy castle.

As well as the usual range of food and household goods, the supermarket also has a deli counter.

The store is the flagship outlet of the new Centrix Park which also houses a beauty salon with a coffee house and kitchen, which goes by the name of Brix Coffee Co, set to open soon.

The building, at the junction of Doncaster Road and Sandall Lane in Kirk Sandall, has been under construction for several years and had been rumoured to be the target for a number of supermarket chains.