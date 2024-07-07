Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer picnic is to be held for children with diabetes at a Doncaster park this summer.

Doncaster Dia-Buddies, a support group for children under 18 with type one diabetes, will host the event at Sandall Park.

Organiser Hannah Dutton said: “After nearly losing my daughter in March to severe diabetic ketoacidosis, I've found there isn't much support for the children who have type one diabetes in Doncaster.

"I'm hoping to change that and have set up the event and spread the word.”

The picnic will take place from noon to 3pm on August 6.

She said: In an attempt to connect some children together, this meet up is for the children in Doncaster who have diabetes. come along with your family for a picnic and a natter with other families with diabetic children!

“Please bring a picnic and chairs with your family – the more the merrier.”